With their upcoming 12th album Unlimited Love almost here, Red Hot Chili Peppers have just shared another new track from the record: the dreamy and introspective Not The One. Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, vocalist Anthony Kiedis revealed of how the track came about: "Flea had put together a drum machine and bass song in his cobweb-covered garage. It was not what you hear today for Not The One, because the bridge was the verse and the chorus was the bridge, and it was completely inverted.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO