Sometimes it pays to plan ahead. Decision makers in the sports world will be making a trip here to Lake Charles in December of 2023. It’s events like these that helped Lake Charles land the PGA tournament that was hosted by Golden Nugget last week a reality. Eric Zartler is the Senior Vice President of Sales at Visit Lake Charles and is excited to bring this event to Southwest Louisiana.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO