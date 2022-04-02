Cook’s ROH Supercard of Honor 2022 Review

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Results – April 2, 2022. – The WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show opens up live from outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to WrestleMania Saturday. She’s joined by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. A large group of fans behind them are fired up and ready to go. They pop for Texan Booker T and chant for Texan JBL. We get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel discusses the match next and Patrick predicts Becky Lynch will retain, while Booker, JBL and Rosenberg pick Bianca Belair to win. The panel shows us a video package on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and then talk about being excited for The KO Show tonight. Rosenberg talks about how Austin is in great shape. The panel sends us to Matt Camp, who is outside of another part of the stadium with fans who are getting ready to enter the stadium. The fans are fired up and ready for WrestleMania. Kayla sends us to the WrestleMania 38 set reveal video with Dude Perfect, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO