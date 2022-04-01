Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (4/1/22)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (47-30) host the Indiana Pacers (25-52) at TD Garden as they look to get back in the win column after a pair of consecutive losses, while the Pacers simply hope for a chance at a win after dropping five games in a row — though the improved draft odds may make for a compelling alternative.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or an online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with who ought to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For Boston, Robert Williams III (meniscal tear) is out for the game.

For Indiana, Myles Turner (foot stress reaction), Ricky Rubio (ACL tear), TJ McConnell (wrist surgery) and Chris Duarte (sore big toe) will sit, while Goga Bitadze (sore foot), Oshae Brissett (sore back), Malcolm Brogdon (sore back), and Isaiah Jackson (headache) are questionable.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Al Horford

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Indiana Pacers

Terry Taylor

Jalen Smith

Buddy Hield

Tyrese Haliburton

Keifer Sykes

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 4/1/22

4/1/22 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

