ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (4/1/22)

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBad1_0exBXyci00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (47-30) host the Indiana Pacers (25-52) at TD Garden as they look to get back in the win column after a pair of consecutive losses, while the Pacers simply hope for a chance at a win after dropping five games in a row — though the improved draft odds may make for a compelling alternative.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or an online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with who ought to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For Boston, Robert Williams III (meniscal tear) is out for the game.

For Indiana, Myles Turner (foot stress reaction), Ricky Rubio (ACL tear), TJ McConnell (wrist surgery) and Chris Duarte (sore big toe) will sit, while Goga Bitadze (sore foot), Oshae Brissett (sore back), Malcolm Brogdon (sore back), and Isaiah Jackson (headache) are questionable.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Al Horford
  • Grant Williams
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Marcus Smart

Indiana Pacers

  • Terry Taylor
  • Jalen Smith
  • Buddy Hield
  • Tyrese Haliburton
  • Keifer Sykes

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 4/1/22
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Tatum, Brown match decades-old mark for Celtics in win over Pacers

Another night, another historic performance for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the same game for the Boston Celtics. In addition to improving to 8-0 this season when Tatum and Brown both score 30 points in the same game, Tatum and Brown each had more than five assists in the 128-123 win over the Indiana Pacers. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Tatum and Brown are the first set of Celtics teammates to have at least 30 points and five assists in the same game in 35 years.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
ESPN

Tatum leads Boston into matchup with Washington

Washington Wizards (34-43, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (48-30, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards. Tatum is currently eighth in the NBA averaging 27.1 points per game. The Celtics are 31-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston...
NBA
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goga Bitadze
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Oshae Brissett
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Ricky Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Indiana Pacers
NBC Sports

Tatum and Brown carrying Celtics offense at very impressive level

The Boston Celtics are among the small number of NBA teams with multiple top-tier scorers for defenses to gameplan around every single game. Jayson Tatum is a top-five MVP candidate after a phenomenal showing in March during which he scored 32.8 points per game and shot 44.7 percent from 3-point range. The C's unsurprisingly went 11-2 in March and at one point occupied first place in the Eastern Conference standings.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Fayetteville Observer

UNC's Armando Bacot on ankle injury: 'My right foot would have to be cut off for me not to play tomorrow'

NEW ORLEANS — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said Sunday that Armando Bacot will be "ready to play tomorrow night" in the national championship game after the star forward hobbled off the court in the late stages of Saturday's 81-77 Final Four win over Duke. More: 'He does everything with his heart:' Duke's Coach K...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy