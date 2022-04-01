Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (4/1/22)
The Boston Celtics (47-30) host the Indiana Pacers (25-52) at TD Garden as they look to get back in the win column after a pair of consecutive losses, while the Pacers simply hope for a chance at a win after dropping five games in a row — though the improved draft odds may make for a compelling alternative.
If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or an online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything you need to know about the game.
Let’s begin with who ought to be available to play.
Injuries of note
For Boston, Robert Williams III (meniscal tear) is out for the game.
For Indiana, Myles Turner (foot stress reaction), Ricky Rubio (ACL tear), TJ McConnell (wrist surgery) and Chris Duarte (sore big toe) will sit, while Goga Bitadze (sore foot), Oshae Brissett (sore back), Malcolm Brogdon (sore back), and Isaiah Jackson (headache) are questionable.
Likely starting lineups
Boston Celtics
- Al Horford
- Grant Williams
- Jayson Tatum
- Jaylen Brown
- Marcus Smart
Indiana Pacers
- Terry Taylor
- Jalen Smith
- Buddy Hield
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Keifer Sykes
How to watch or stream
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
- Date: 4/1/22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston
