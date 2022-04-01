ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What frontcourt adjustments can the Boston Celtics make while Robert Williams III is out?

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will have to make do without starting big man Robert Williams III as he recuperates from surgery on his torn left lateral meniscus, which could be well into the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs or beyond, assuming the Celtics get that far.

And likely key to a deep playoff run that will give Timelord a chance to get back on the court this season will be the play of the next men up in the Celtics’ frontcourt rotation — namely Al Horford, Daniel Theis, Grant Williams and Luke Kornet. Which of these players will best be able to help Boston weather the storm until the former Texas A&M player’s return?

Cassidy Hubbarth and Malika Andrews of ESPN’s “NBA Today” show recently dived into this question, and talk what kind of rotation adjustments the Celtics can make while waiting for Timelord to heal up.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what they think Boston can do.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

