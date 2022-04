Alright everyone, this is it. The very last time WWE can try to sell you on WrestleMania, to vaunted “go home” show to try and increase excitement for their biggest event of the year. To that end both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will be here in some capacity, we’ll get a Happy Talk segment (God help us all), Ricochet and the Intercontinental title get the next best thing to being on WrestleMania. . . a triple threat on Smackdown, and we’ll get the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. There will also be something involving Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, because of course there will be. Well with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO