NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police charged a woman with aggravated arson after an arrest affidavit stated she allegedly poured fuel on a parked car and lit it on fire. On March 10th, officers were dispatched to 1406 Philips St. after the victim reported 33-year-old Charity Patton pouring gasoline on and near his car and lighting it on fire. According to an affidavit obtained by News4, the fire started in the vehicle’s rear, and items inside caught on fire.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 DAYS AGO