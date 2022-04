PLYMOUTH – Excitement is high among students at Terryville High School as the drama club prepares for its production of “The Wizard of Oz.”. The drama club’s performance will be held April 8 at 6:30 p.m. and April 9 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Borkowski Family Auditorium at Terryville High School. Concessions, flowers and other “swag” will be available for purchase at each show.

