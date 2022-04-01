Bizarre car collection being auctioned to raise money for Christian missions

This incredible car is one of two insane vehicles with unbeatable performance and incredible dedication to design. The Ford GT40 is one of those cars whose reputation for high speed has left a legacy that overshadows nearly every other supercar from the 1960s. While it's true that Ford brought back the car we all know and love in the early 2000s and then once again in 2017, there really is nothing like the original car today. That means that, like many cars of its time, these things are usually left alone in the aftermarket community as there aren't many of them to go around. That is until one crazy builder was willing to push the limits of his own skill by building an insane GT40 of his own which he has named "Ruffian."

CARS ・ 16 DAYS AGO