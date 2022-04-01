ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Bizarre car collection being auctioned to raise money for Christian missions

By Gary Gastelu
foxwilmington.com
 1 day ago

Gary Vanderpool had an eclectic taste in vehicles. The South Dakota construction company owner died in 2020 at age 81 and left behind an interesting collection of vehicles that will be auctioned in May. Among the lots are a 2005 Ram Big Horn that he customized with...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This $13.4 Million Talbot-Lago Is Now the Most Expensive French Car Ever Sold at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The car world was expecting big things from one particular 1937 Talbot-Lago earlier this month, and, well, the vintage ride did not disappoint. The coveted T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe in question—chassis No. 90107—sold for a record-breaking $13.4 million at Gooding & Company’s live auction at Florida’s Omni Amelia Island Resort on March 4. Shattering the pre-sale estimate of $10 million, it’s now the most valuable French car ever sold at auction and the most expensive Talbot-Lago in existence. The high hammer price isn’t a total surprise. For starters, this Goutte d’Eau, or “Teardrop,” variant is one...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As Spring Arrives

Check out cars for sale that popped up on Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as spring arrives.
BUYING CARS
hypebeast.com

Christie's To Auction fRiENDSiES NFT Collection by FriendsWithYou

Christie’s has officially announced fRiENDSiES by FriendsWithYou, the first time the auction will offer its collectors an opportunity to collaborate directly with the NFT creators on the design, mint and build of the hybrid pieces. In December 2021, Christie’s first collaborated with OpenSea to sell its first fRiENDSiE, which...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Robb Report

The Watch World Is Raising Money for Ukraine With a Special Charity Auction

Click here to read the full article. As the crisis in Ukraine enters its fourth week, the watch industry is throwing its collective support behind a fundraising auction to benefit World Central Kitchen’s efforts in and around Ukraine. Spearheaded by Kathleen McGivney, CEO of the collectors group RedBar, and Wei Koh, founder of Revolution Magazine, the #WatchFamForUkraine Solidarity Auction will run from March 25 to 28 on Loupe This, a community-driven online auction site cofounded in 2021 by Eric Ku and Justin Gruenberg. “We’re trying to bring the watch community together to do something on a large scale for good,” McGivney...
CHARITIES
Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Steve McQueen's 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 is for sale

A 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 once owned by Steve McQueen is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The King of Cool bought the big Benz sedan new in 1972 and drove it until his death in 1980. While McQueen owned a wide variety of cars, the Mercedes' black exterior and interior indicate he was going for subtlety with this one.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Christian#Race Cars#Classic Car#Vehicles#Vanderbrink Auctions#P 38 Lighting#Pierce Arrow Limo#Mercy Wings
MotorAuthority

2004 Porsche Carrera GT for sale with 27 miles on odometer

A nearly untouched 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with just 27 miles on the odometer is currently for sale through the DuPont Registry. Finished in Silver Metallic with a Terracoatt leather interior, this Carrera GT is number 154 of 1,270 produced between 2003 and 2006. Porsche originally wanted to build 1,500 cars, but production was cut short due to pending changes in U.S. airbag regulations, according to the DuPont Registry.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Rarest and Most Expensive Trucks of All Time

Many of the rarest and most expensive vehicles of all time are actually pickup trucks. From classic muscle trucks to exotic supertrucks, here are five standouts. Dodge has built some of the most memorable special edition trucks in history. Decades before the Ram 1500 TRX, Dodge’s “Lil’ Red Express” was THE muscle truck to beat. But the factory-built special edition was too loud to sell in several states. Dodge developed a dealership-built special edition for those states, the 1978-only “Midnite Express.”
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Modified 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe With S197 Interior Up For Auction

Restomods are all the rage these days, and for good reason – they combine the best of both worlds, with timeless, vintage styling and modern mechanicals that offer plenty of performance and reliability. The Ford Mustang has been a very popular basis for many restomods over the years, which isn’t a huge surprise given how popular FoMoCo’s iconic pony car remains. Now, this 1966 Ford Mustang coupe continues that trend by offering up plenty of desirable features as it crosses the virtual block at Bring a Trailer.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorAuthority

Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Auctions
Country
Philippines
Motorious

The Ultimate 1981 Twin-Turbo Trans Am

Built by Schwartz Performance, this fully sorted magazine car has a twin-turbo restomod that screams of perfection. Some will call it pro-touring, others will peg it as a restomod. Either way, this 1981 Pontiac Trans Am is positioned deep within the hottest segment of the collector car market. Boasting nearly perfect condition, the Pontiac has a well-documented history of both power and speed. Professionally built by Schwartz Performance, the Trans Am has all the modern trappings and technology of today’s muscle cars, with the vintage frame of an iconic second-generation F-Body - which is while we'll safely call it a perfect restomod, despite the various other names its gone by.
CARS
Motor1.com

Dacia Dokker Yevana Camper Will Only Cost You Around $22,000

With the emerging motorhome industry globally, cheap camper van builds are also rising to fame. A Lada-based RV build from Russia costs about €18,250 or around $21,400 in the United States, while a used Ford Econoline was converted into a large camper van for under $10,000. Spain's Yevana wants...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Widebody Ford GT40 Is A Custom History Piece

This incredible car is one of two insane vehicles with unbeatable performance and incredible dedication to design. The Ford GT40 is one of those cars whose reputation for high speed has left a legacy that overshadows nearly every other supercar from the 1960s. While it's true that Ford brought back the car we all know and love in the early 2000s and then once again in 2017, there really is nothing like the original car today. That means that, like many cars of its time, these things are usually left alone in the aftermarket community as there aren't many of them to go around. That is until one crazy builder was willing to push the limits of his own skill by building an insane GT40 of his own which he has named "Ruffian."
CARS
Road & Track

The Factory That Put the World on Wheels

Henry Ford changed human destiny when he introduced the Model T. Over its 19 year production run, more than 15 million were built, and the affordable motor cars helped put the world on wheels. For that reason, the Model T remains the unequivocal vehicle of the 20th century, cemented forever in history. And yet for all that we know about this icon of automobilia, very few people are familiar with the place in which it was born. That facility is known as the Piquette Avenue Plant, one of the oldest automotive manufacturing sites still in existence today.
DETROIT, MI
Top Speed

This 3D-printed Lamborghini Aventador Hides American V-8 Power - gallery

A committed father and laser physicist creates a very believable replica of a Lamborghini Aventador. The project is in its final stages and after 2 years, it looks like the real deal. Moreover, it looks like an Aventador SJV Spyder, which is even harder to replicate, because of the more aggressive ground effects.
HOME & GARDEN
Ars Technica

You can now buy a road-legal replica of Porsche’s mighty 917K racer

The UK is known for plenty of things, but it's not all fish and chips and dodgy Russian oligarch money. It's also surprisingly permissive when it comes to registering vehicles for public roads. Thanks to a process called "Individual Vehicle Approval," it's possible to road-register cars that would likely be met with exasperated spluttering if you were to try the same thing in Germany, Japan, or most states in the US.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Study Claims World’s Best Classic Car Is A Miura

Could this truly be the greatest classic car to ever be produced?. Whether you like high horsepower V12 engines or refined, classy style, we all have opinions on what we believe to be the most significant cars of all time. For us muscle car enthusiasts, we may put the Hellcat, 4th gen Firebird, or Barracuda on the top of the list, but sports car enthusiasts would probably say something like a 'Vette. However, there is one way to determine which cars are the most popular among the general population of car nerds like ourselves. That's called data, specifically search data and social media analytics, which can frequently provide you with a clear picture of people's interests. Today, we will look into a study that claims to have found "the world's greatest classic car" and get to the bottom of what makes the cars on the list awesome. Is this study a failed attempt to legitimize a purely opinionated observation as fact, or does it hold some weight in modern car culture?
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy