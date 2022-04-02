ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Enid Police Remind Public About Good Samaritan Law As Overdose Calls Spike

By Feliz Romero
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SlT35_0exBVnnr00

An Oklahoma town is seeing an uptick in overdose calls. Now they’re reminding all of us about a law that can save someone’s life.

Enid Police say many times people are hesitant to call 911 when they see an overdose because they don’t want to go to jail.

“The last time, life EMS showed up, took the person to the hospital, there were several others on scene one of which that called. We did seize 3 bags of methamphetamine that was for personal use,” said Cass Rains with the Enid Police Department.

He said it’s a call that is becoming all too common.

“I think most law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma have seen an uptick in these types of overdose situations,” said Rains.

Recently, the department has been responding to several overdose calls a month.

“I believe it’s just the availability they are out there, they are easy to get, a lot of them aren’t very heavily regulated,” he said.

He said manufactured opioids like fentanyl are becoming more common. Some people are too scared or hesitant to call police when they witness an overdose.

“The sooner you deal with an overdose the better. That could help save or extend someone’s life until an ambulance or a paramedic is able to arrive,” said Rains.

The department wants to remind people about an Oklahoma law that provides immunity to people who call 911 and request emergency medical attention during an overdose.

“Thankfully officers have been able to deploy their Narcan and they have been able to keep those people alive until the medical personnel arrive on scene,” he said.

Police said as long as the caller stays on scene and does not possess a trafficking amount of opioids, they will be granted immunity.

“We’re more interested in saving a life than making an arrest,” said Rains.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Oklahoma did see a 30% increase in drug-related deaths from 2019-2020.

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Enid police locate missing woman

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE: Police say Fee has been found. The Enid Police Department needs help finding a missing woman with autism. Police said 23-year-old Yana Fee was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at her home in the 300 block of East Cedar. Police said she left her home without anyone's knowledge.
ENID, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Enid, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Opioids#Samaritan#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy