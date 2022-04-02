ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hayes and Jackson muscle Pistons to 9-point win over Thunder

By TONY SELLARS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SF0qw_0exBUczF00
1 of 6

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Killian Hayes scored a career-high 26 points and Frank Jackson also had 26 to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 110-101 victory over Oklahoma City on Friday night in a matchup of teams near the bottom of the NBA standings.

In the second night of a back-to-back, Pistons regulars Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey started the game, but did not play after the midway point of the first quarter. Pistons coach Duane Casey said a combination of travel and minor injury concerns led him to limit their play.

“We’ve got a lot of nicks and bumps. Saddiq’s hip is a little banged up, Cade’s back is a little banged up. And it gives us an opportunity to play a lot of the young guys,” Casey said. “Probably if we were competing for a playoff position, they definitely could go out and play. We’ll see going forward where they are.”

Theo Maledon led the Thunder with 28 points. Jaylen Hoard, called up Friday from the G-League, scored 11 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in his first career NBA start.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Detroit rolled to a 14-point lead late in the second quarter before the Thunder made a run behind a trio of 3-point shots from Lindy Waters III to close the gap to 55-52 at intermission.

But Jackson scored nine points in the first four minutes of the third quarter and the Pistons expanded their lead to 22 points before settling for an 83-66 advantage heading into the fourth period. Oklahoma City cut it to seven in the final minute, but Isaiah Livers hit a three to put the game out of reach.

Hayes added eight assists, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots. Saben Lee handed out a dozen assists for the Pistons.

“I just took what the defense gave me,” Hayes said. “I was just being aggressive, I was trying to find my teammates when they were open.”

Casey said it was good for the second-year guard to find his level of endurance on the court.

“He had found a niche coming off the bench, tonight he started. I thought he paced himself. 40 minutes is probably the most NBA minutes he’s played,” Casey said. “Good test for him, measuring stick.”

TIP-INS

Thunder: Forward Aleksej Pokusevski was scratched from the lineup prior to warmups with flu-like symptoms, which is why Hoard was called up for his second NBA appearance of the season. He played 40 minutes for an OKC squad that had only eight available players.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was impressed with Hoard’s effort on such short notice.

“Big time. We needed the minutes tonight where we’re at. And I just appreciate his toughness. Always have,” he said. “That’s been the one thing that’s a constant from him from the day he walked in our gym.”

Pistons: It was Cunningham’s first return to the state where he played his lone season of collegiate ball (Oklahoma State) and got a large ovation from the Thunder crowd. Cunningham led the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament last season.

Pistons: Visit Indiana on Sunday.

Thunder: Host Phoenix on Sunday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shorthanded Thunder run past Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Sarr came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Russell Westbrook flirts with triple-double on Sunday

Russell Westbrook finished with 27 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 5-10 FT), ten rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block on Sunday. Westbrook had an excellent game, but it was not enough to propel the Lakers past Denver on Sunday. He made several clutch shots, and distributed the ball well, but his teammates could not convert several shot attempts. Anthony Davis was also visibly limited on Sunday, and while he posted a solid stat-line, he was not himself. Russ has seemingly been the most healthy Laker all season, so some consistency from him will be needed to get the Lakers into the play-in tournament.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
numberfire.com

Desmond Bane (ankle) inactive for Memphis on Friday night

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (ankle) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Bane will not be available after the Grizzlies' guard was held out with left ankle soreness. In a difficult spot against a Suns' team ranked second in defensive rating, Ziaire Williams should play an increased offensive role.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pistons' Cade Cunningham (hip) out for Sunday

The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Cade Cunningham (hip) for Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. The impressive rookie played just under eight minutes before leaving Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and will sit out tonight's contest as the Pistons coast to the finish line of the 2021/22 season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Isaiah Livers
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jaylen Hoard
Person
Saben Lee
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting De'Anthony Melton for inactive Tyus Jones on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard De'Anthony Melton is starting in Friday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Melton will make his 14th start this season after Tyus Jones was ruled out. In a matchup against a Suns' team allowing a 106.5 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Melton to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

835K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy