Stephen B. Phillips - March 17, 2022

Lee Brooks loves to put a smile on the faces and joy in the hearts of many, especially when it is someone's special day. If you are a student or a staff member and it is your birthday, they're a special song waiting for you. All of this was started out of the kindness of Lee's heart and wanting to be a voice for those who feel like they don't have one, especially for the first student that helped start it all.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO