Stephen B. Phillips - March 17, 2022

Michael Robert Phillips, 64, of Lost Nation Road, Northumberland, N.H., passed away suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in his orchard. Michael was born in Wernersville, Pa., on July 17, 1957, to Robert and Dorothy (Christman) Phillips. On Aug. 10, 1985, Michael married Nancy Spannenberg. Together they have one daughter, Grace. He has a younger brother Alan Phillips, currently in Oklahoma.
The longtime owner of Ricardo’s Restaurant on East Lake Road has died. Pete West, who began as a cook at the restaurant, died on March 17. West owned Ricardo’s since 1989. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, West passed peacefully at Hamot Hospital with his family by his side. Two members at the restaurant spoke […]
The family of late reality television star and singer Traci Braxton has accused her husband and former manager of trying to exploit her death. Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, and management reportedly planned to hold a funeral service---something which was against Traci's wishes.
Knights of Columbus #3203 and Daughters of Mary has scheduled Fish Fry-Yays fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday during lent, except for Good Friday (March 25), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church cafeteria, 618 E. 18th St. Plates are $12 each. For more information, call 432-332-5334.
A local community is coming together to rally support behind a family who recently lost their young son. Colton “Coltie” Hyrowski died suddenly at the age of two after a tragic accident at his New Windsor home on Friday, March 25, according to his obituary. Regarded as everyone’s...
Lee Brooks loves to put a smile on the faces and joy in the hearts of many, especially when it is someone's special day. If you are a student or a staff member and it is your birthday, they're a special song waiting for you. All of this was started out of the kindness of Lee's heart and wanting to be a voice for those who feel like they don't have one, especially for the first student that helped start it all.
Comments / 0