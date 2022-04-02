Arcadia kicks off baseball season against Independence

The Southeast of Saline baseball team kept the good times rolling in 2022 with a clean sweep of the Smoky Valley Vikings to remain an unscathed 4-0 on the season. SES capped off a pitcher's duel in game one with a walk-off single from Evan Nickelson which lit a fire in the Trojan bats as the team ripped off 13 runs to take game two convincingly.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO