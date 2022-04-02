ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU Steals Home Twice in Ninth, Beats TCU 3-2

By WVUNite
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Virginia Mountaineers opened up their Big 12 Conference slate by doing what they have been doing all year, stealing bases. With the game on the line, down 2-1 in the ninth inning, the Mountaineers stole home, knocking the ball out of the catcher’s glove allowing the winning run to...

