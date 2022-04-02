ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Big Third Quarter Run Leads Pistons Past Thunder

 2 days ago

The Detroit Pistons used a 21-4 run in the third quarter to take control of the game and went on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-101 on Friday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Pistons led by just three points at halftime at 55-52, but the early third quarter run built the lead to 22 points eventually and OKC was never able to get within single digits until the last couple minutes of the game.

Detroit made 15 three-pointers and committed just 8 turnovers in the game, with both teams shooting 43 percent from the field.

Former OSU star Cade Cunningham played just 8 minutes in the game, making one basket for two points and did not play in the final three quarters.

Frank Jackson and Killian Hayes matched each other for Piston scoring honors with 26 points each.

The Thunder led midway through the second quarter when Detroit went on a 17-0 run to lead by 14.

OKC answered with a 17-4 run to make it a three-point deficit at halftime.

Theo Maledon led the Thunder with 28 points, with four other OKC players scoring in double figures.

Lindy Waters and Isaiah Roby both scored 16 points, with Waters making four three-pointers, and Roby scoring all five of his baskets on dunks.

Jaylen Hoard, who was just signed on Friday to a limited contract, had 11 points and 20 rebounds, with Olivier Sarr also scoring 11 points.

The Thunder have lost 13 of their last 15 games overall and 13 of their last 14 at home.

OKC drops to 22-55 on the season, and will host Phoenix Sunday at 6:00 pm.

