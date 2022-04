Syracuse, N.Y. -- It took a second to get rolling, but No. 4 Syracuse women’s lacrosse coasted to an 18-6 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. Behind six goals from Meaghan Tyrrell and seven saves from Kimber Hower, the Orange (10-2) extended its winning streak to four games. SU outscored Pittsburgh 16-2 over the last three quarters. It was the schools’ first matchup in Pittsburgh women’s lacrosse’s first season.

