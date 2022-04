For a certain group of New Yorkers, last Thursday’s Young Fellows Ball was as poignant as it was party-filled. Rewind two years ago to early March of 2020, on the morning of The Frick Collection’s annual gala, the event was still on. The museum’s event coordinators held onto the hope that a gala (which would be the last before The Frick Collection would close for a multi-year renovation) was a good idea until a handful of hours before the event when cancellation emails landed in everyone’s inbox. For most of the attendees, it was the first of many, many nights spent in.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO