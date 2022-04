With the end of Hawaii’s Safe Travels program and the decline of the omicron variant, the number of travelers to the state is increasing and hotel rates are rising. Pent-up travel demand and limited travel choices due to the pandemic brought 851,406 U.S. visitors to Hawaii in July 2021 — a record all-time high for U.S. visitors. In January, there were 574,183 visitors to Hawaii, up from 171,976 visitors in January 2021, but still down from the 817,600 visitors to Hawaii in January 2019.

