There might be a new sticker above the door of Ross Chastain’s Chevrolet, but nothing else has changed for his Trackhouse Racing team. Chastain and the No. 1 team returned to the garage this week as the newest winners in the NASCAR Cup Series. A triumph at Circuit of The Americas gave Chastain and the organization their first win at the top level and showcased it’s been no fluke how fast they’ve been early this season.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO