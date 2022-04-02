ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ferris State QB Jared Bernhardt Looks for Path to NFL

By Tyler Driesenga
 2 days ago
Former Ferris State quarterback and Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt returned to Maryland this week to take part in the Terrapins’ Pro Day.

Bernhardt won the 2021 Tewaaraton Award while at Maryland. The award is given annually to the top lacrosse player in the country.

He then came to Ferris State this fall to try his hand at football, a sport he hadn’t played since high school. Bernhardt went on to have an electrifying season, scoring seven touchdowns in his first game and ultimately leading the Bulldogs to the Div. II National Championship.

At Maryland’s Pro Day this week, he took part in drills at quarterback but also as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Ferris State head coach Tony Annese said he’s confident Bernhardt will be a great addition to any team that takes a chance on him.

“I’ve coached a long time and I’ve coached a lot of great players and he’s as good as any player I’ve ever coached,” Annese said. “So if the right team gives him a chance and they’re smart enough to utilize his skills, I mean there’s no doubt in my mind that he can be an NFL football player. He’s that good.”

