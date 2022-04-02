ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Aggies top Alabama 3-2 in series opener

By John Wilson
KBTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat Alabama 3-2 Friday night in game one of a three game series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Brett Minnich was...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas routs Mississippi State in series opener

Jalen Battles homered twice and Connor Noland worked seven innings in Arkansas’ 8-1 win over Mississippi State in the teams’ series opener on Friday night from Baum-Walker Stadium. The win kept the Diamond Hogs (20-4, 6-1 in SEC) two games ahead of second-place Texas A&M in the SEC West and one game behind unbeaten Tennessee in the overall conference table. Arkansas pounced early, scoring six runs in the second inning to put away Mississippi State. Five straight Hogs batters reached in the inning with two outs. Robert Moore smacked a two-run triple and Battles hit a two-run home run to highlight the frame. On the other side, Noland continued his sharpness. The senior moved to 4-1 on the season after allowing just four Bulldogs hits and striking out six in his seven innings. Cayden Wallace joined Battles as the only other Razorbacks batter to collect two knocks, one of which was a double. The two teams play Game 2 from Fayetteville at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
WKYT 27

No. 9 Ole Miss offense breaks out in series win over Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The high-powered offense of No. 9 Ole Miss gained its footing and belted three home runs to knock off Kentucky 10-1 on Sunday to win the weekend series. The Wildcats fell to 18-11 overall and 3-6 in the Southeastern Conference with another top 15 team coming to Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday, the seventh game against such opponents in eight games.
LEXINGTON, KY
WAFB

No. 21 LSU drops series opener to No. 12 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped the opening series game against No. 12 Kentucky (22-8, 3-3 SEC) 5-3. The Wildcats used a three-run sixth inning to take down the Tigers on Friday, April 1 at Tiger Park. Shelbi Sunseri (5-3) got the start for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
KBTX.com

No. 24 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Wins 5-2 at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team posted the first singles wins of the evening to defeat Alabama, 5-2, Friday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The Aggies improved to 18-9 on the season and 5-2 in league play while the Crimson Tide fell to 6-15 this spring and 0-7 in conference matches.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggies#Alabama 3#Texas A M#Kbtx#Sec
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball drops the series to Auburn after Game 3 loss

Both LSU and Auburn entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with a lot on the line as the winner would take the series 2-1. In an all-Tiger matchup, who would prevail?. LSU started the day in their *Saturday* best gold unis and with Samuel Dutton on the mound. However, that wasn’t enough to take home a series win as AU clinched it with a 6-4 win in the rubber match.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas baseball vs Mississippi State: How to watch, stream, listen to Game 2 on Saturday

The nation’s No. 2 team in the country had little trouble with the defending national champions in the series opener. Mississippi State will seek to tie its series with Arkansas on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Connor Noland worked seven innings, striking out six Bulldogs hitters and Jalen Battles knocked two home runs in the Diamond Hogs 8-1 win on Friday. Friday’s win boasts well for the Diamond Hogs as the last time Arkansas and Mississippi State met and one team didn’t sweep the other was in 2015. Ever since that year, the Razorbacks have swept the series in odd-numbered years and the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KBTX.com

Relive the sights and sounds from the Aggies’ week in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team wrapped up their longest season in program history with a 27-13 overall record after falling to Xavier 73-72 in the NIT Championship game. Despite the loss, the Aggies had a lot of great memories from the season, especially during their final four run in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KBTX.com

Thursday’s Game Time Moved to 8 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Southeastern Conference has adjusted the start time for Thursday’s series opener between the Texas A&M Aggies and Kentucky Wildcats on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is now set for 8:02 pm. The contest has switched networks and will now be the...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KBTX.com

No. 24 Texas A&M Falls 4-2 at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell 4-2 at Auburn Sunday afternoon at the Yarbrough Tennis Stadium. The Aggies fall to 18-10 on the season and 5-3 in league play while the Tigers move to 16-5 this spring and 5-3 in conference matches.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide Scrimmage nuggets and more

After Saturday’s scrimmage, Alabama football coach Nick Saban provided a good review for Tide fans. A little more information has trickled out since. Fans and media members get frustrated with the closed sessions. Fortunately, on Sunday, the program offered some interesting video snippets. Although the looks were brief, there...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Continues Homestand Tuesday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (22-12) continues its seven-game homestand on Tuesday when it hosts the University of Incarnate Word (11-23) at Davis Diamond. First pitch between the Aggies and the Cardinals is set for 5 p.m. PROMOTIONS. Tuesday’s game serves as Educator/Teacher Appreciation Night....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 7 Texas A&M Takes Sole Possession of SEC Lead in Sweep of No. 9 Auburn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 7 Texas A&M women’s tennis team took sole possession of the top spot in the Southeastern Conference standings Friday evening, as the Aggies stormed past the No. 9 Auburn Tigers in a 7-0 result at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Maroon & White have defeated two consecutive top-10 opponents in a pair of complete-match shutouts; the first such performance in school history.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WKYT 27

Harrison’s seventh-inning hit sweeps No. 20 LSU in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – Meeko Harrison had her biggest moment as a Kentucky Wildcat on Sunday afternoon, recording a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to give Kentucky its first lead of the day as No. 8 Kentucky eked out a 5-3 win over No. 20 LSU to sweep the Tigers in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2016.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

Aggies Sweep Series with 5-2 Sunday Win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team (22-12) completed the three-game sweep of Abilene Christian (17-18) with a 5-2 win on Sunday at Davis Diamond. Katie Dack started the Aggies off with a double before Makinzy Herzog blasted her third home run of the season. Rylen Wiggins drove in another run following a series of hits by Cayden Baker and Mariana Torres to give A&M a 3-0 lead after two.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy