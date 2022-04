SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo fugitive was arrested Thursday evening in the city for a Capital Murder warrant alleging a brutal double homicide in Lubbock. According to sources, on Mar. 24 at around 6:35 p.m. Bobby Gasca, 22, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office for capital murder of multiple persons. Gasca was wanted out of Lubbock county for the murder of 31-year-old Michael Carson and 64-year-old Gregory Tubbs. The two were murdered on July 1, 2020, on the 300 block of Beech Ave. in Lubbock. Police believe that the shooting occurred during a drug deal gone…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO