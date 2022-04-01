ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Hope Solo arrested for DWI with kids in car in NC

By Jeff Reeves
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Retired U.S. soccer goalie Hope Solo was arrested Thursday in Winston-Salem on charges including driving while impaired, court documents say.

Solo, whose real name is Hope Amelia Stevens, had her two children in the car with her when she was arrested in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Village Circle in Winston-Salem, the documents say.

She was unconscious while at the wheel for more than an hour, according to a magistrate’s order. She also refused to get out of the vehicle.

Solo, who lives outside Winston-Salem, was charged with DWI, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse.

On Friday, a statement was posted to her Twitter account saying:

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.”

Solo was dismissed from the national team following the 2016 Olympics in Brazil after calling the Swedish team “cowards” for taking a defensive stance against the defending gold medalists, ending a laudable playing career that was also marred by controversy.

She was suspended for 30 days in early 2015 after she and husband Jerramy Stevens were pulled over in a U.S. Soccer-owned van and Stevens was charged with DUI. She was also benched after publicly questioning coach Greg Ryan’s decision to start Briana Scurry against Brazil during the 2007 World Cup, comments many saw as a slight against Scurry.

Solo was also involved in an altercation with family members in 2014 that resulted in Solo’s arrest, although charges in that case were eventually dropped.

Solo made 202 appearances with the national team, with 153 wins and an international-record 102 shutouts. She won a World Cup title and two Olympic gold medals with the team.

During the 2015 World Cup championship run, she allowed just three goals in seven games with five shutouts.

She was elected to the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in January. The induction ceremony is set for May 21.

Solo married Stevens, a former tight end for the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in 2012. The couple have twins, Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, born on March 4, 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

