Bismarck, ND

Spotlight on Senate race between Becker, Hoeven at Republican State Convention

 2 days ago

Telegraph

Hoeven wins GOP endorsement for 3rd US Senate term

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota U.S. Sen. John Hoeven won the endorsement Saturday of Republican convention delegates for a third term, besting a challenge from GOP state Rep. Rick Becker, who leads a growing ultraconservative wing of the party. It took just one ballot for Hoeven to get...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAL

Pennsylvania Senate race candidates visit state farm show complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Agriculture Luncheon was held on Saturday at the state farm show complex in Harrisburg. The event brought in the state's Senate seat race candidates including United States Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, United States Congressman Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta. The candidates listened...
HARRISBURG, PA
Sandusky Register

Mike Gibbons takes the lead in Republican race for Senate

SANDUSKY — For several months, Ohio’s former state treasurer, Josh Mandel enjoyed a comfortable lead among Republicans seeking the party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate. But his frontrunner status seems to have vanished. Recent polls show that Cleveland-area businessman Mike Gibbons has taken the lead in the...
SANDUSKY, OH
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republicans outraise Democrats by 171% in Arizona Senate races

(The Center Square) – Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful...
ELECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

West Virginia’s Republican Majority Senate Misses Deadline to Pass School Race Bill

West Virginia’s Republican majority state legislature missed a crucial deadline to pass a race bill early Sunday morning, meaning the act will not be part of the next school year. The Associated Press reports that state lawmakers spent weeks debating the bill, which mirrored the “Anti-Racism Act of 2022,” but chose to vote on it with only minutes to spare before the midnight deadline for the legislative session. The bill had passed the state’s Senate and House, and the Saturday night vote was only meant to be a formality. “We took the vote, but essentially that didn’t matter because it didn’t make deadline,” Senate spokesperson Jacque Bland told The Associated Press early Sunday morning. The bill—which would bar instructors from teaching that one race “is inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously”—will not not become a law in the state. The law also would’ve prevented teachers from saying that any person “bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same race.”
POLITICS
