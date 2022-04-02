ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU baseball: Sooners fall 7-1 to No. 8 Texas in 1st game of trio at Globe Life Field in Arlington

By Alexandra Lorentzatos, sports, reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma (15-9, 2-2 Big 12) fell to No. 8 Texas (20-8, 2-2) 7-1 on Friday evening in the first contest of a three game series in Arlington. Redshirt sophomore pitcher Jake Bennett started on the mound for the Sooners. The left-hander struck out six through 5.2 innings of work, surrendering five...

