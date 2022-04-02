Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky Day Lotto' game

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, March 26, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $118 million with a cash option of $118.1 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Recent winner:$185.3 million...
ONE lucky person could instantly get super-rich thanks to tonight's Powerball. Monday's Powerball lottery for March 28 has a staggering $195million as the top prize, or $123.4million as the cash option. Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11pm ET. It comes ahead of Tuesday's Mega Million...
Daily lottery player Russell Turner watched a clerk add a new roll of scratch-off tickets after he purchased the final two recently at a Shell station in Kentucky. Turner just couldn’t help himself, so he bought a few more. The fourth ticket the Somerset, Kentucky, man scratched off was...
March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $183 million on Feb 14. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:. 03-07-21-31-37, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3X. Double...
Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, March 15, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $22 million with a cash option of $14.5 million after someone in New York won $128 million last week, according to the Mega Millions website. No one matched all six numbers so the...
A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
The winning numbers for tonight's UK National Lottery Lotto and Thunderball games have been drawn (Wednesday, March 16, 2022). And you can check your numbers below to see if you're a winner. To scoop the estimated £2million Lotto jackpot this evening you simply need to match all six lucky numbers...
He didn't mean to do it. Seriously. A Missouri man is now $77,777 richer due to the fact that he was given a lottery ticket he didn't want. The UPI just reported on the good fortunes (literally) of a man who has not yet been identified. As they tell it, he went into a store and wasn't paying much attention to the type of lottery ticket he was given. What he ended up with was a Hot 7 Missouri lottery ticket that was just launched back in February.
