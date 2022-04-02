Redeemer Act Opens the Door For Voter Education

Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the Elder Abuse Registry, the first of its kind in the nation. The law will require nursing homes and elder care vendors to provide information on people who have been convicted abusing elders.
The Shoals Chamber of Commerce recently unveiled the inaugural class for their new EMERGE: Shoals Leadership program. Federal Funds to Upgrade Alabama’s Water and Sewer …. Remarkable Women: Husband shares gratitude after …. National Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration. Wet Dress Rehearsal to Begin at 5:00pm on Friday. BBB Warns...
Tuesday morning, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful announced the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center will be closing soon, saying the organization lost the lease to the building. The center will remain open until an official closing date has been determined.
Huntsville's first district got the chance to see what's going on their community on Tuesday night. Four Muscle Shoals City Schools Go Into Lockdown …. Lauderdale County Community Works Together to Clean …. Gas Impact on Cruise Travel. McBride Student Brings Gun to School. Alabama Senate Approves Raise and New...
Four schools were placed on lockdown this morning after a student brought a gun to school. Ride The Bus In Huntsville? A New App Is Launching!. Alabamians are Torn on Legalizing Recreational Marijuana. Democratic Senator Primary Election. Four Muscle Shoals City Schools Go Into Lockdown …. Lauderdale Church Loses Roof...
A community in Lauderdale County is left picking up scores of damage and debris after last night's storms. Lauderdale County Community Works Together to Clean …. New Hope Highway Bridge Closed After ALDOT Inspection. Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month. Decatur Hosts Food Truck Fridays. Wiretapping Bill Proposed in Alabama. Update...
A Falkville man arrested on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. with a truck full of weapons was sentenced Friday in federal court. Capitol Rioter from Alabama Sentenced in Federal …. A Deeper Look Into Alabama’s Gun Sale Laws. New Hope Highway Bridge Closed After ALDOT Inspection. Child Abuse...
With crime on the rise in many parts of the country and here in Alabama, gun laws have become a much-debated topic. News 19 Names Jamie Schreiber As Tennessee Valley’s …. Carole Baskin Addresses Alleged Exotic Pet Store …. 9-Year-Old Making a Difference. Orion Amphitheater Hosts Job Fair. Limestone...
Comments / 0