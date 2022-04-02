ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Redeemer Act Opens the Door For Voter Education

WHNT-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Huntsville lawyer is helping to give people convicted of a...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Wiretapping Bill Proposed in Alabama

A state wiretapping bill has reached the Governors desk. Huntsville area state Representative Rex Reynolds is behind the legislation and says its a game changer at the state level.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Elder Abuse Registry

Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the Elder Abuse Registry, the first of its kind in the nation. The law will require nursing homes and elder care vendors to provide information on people who have been convicted abusing elders.
POLITICS
WHNT-TV

EMERGE Leadership Program in the Shoals

The Shoals Chamber of Commerce has announced their EMERGE Leadership program. The course focuses on helping young leaders in the Shoals develop their skills and network across the entire area.
WHNT-TV

Shoals Chamber Launches EMERGE Program

The Shoals Chamber of Commerce recently unveiled the inaugural class for their new EMERGE: Shoals Leadership program. Federal Funds to Upgrade Alabama’s Water and Sewer …. Remarkable Women: Husband shares gratitude after …. National Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration. Wet Dress Rehearsal to Begin at 5:00pm on Friday. BBB Warns...
MADISON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Government
Huntsville, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WHNT-TV

Athens-Limestone Recycling Center to Close

Tuesday morning, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful announced the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center will be closing soon, saying the organization lost the lease to the building. The center will remain open until an official closing date has been determined.
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville First District Town Hall

Huntsville's first district got the chance to see what's going on their community on Tuesday night. Four Muscle Shoals City Schools Go Into Lockdown …. Lauderdale County Community Works Together to Clean …. Gas Impact on Cruise Travel. McBride Student Brings Gun to School. Alabama Senate Approves Raise and New...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Update on Lauderdale County Church Cleanup

The Cornerstone Church of Christ in Florence community clean up efforts are still underway. The church is one of many buildings in the area to suffer severe wind damage in Wednesday night's storms.
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
WHNT-TV

McBride Student Brings Gun to School

Four schools were placed on lockdown this morning after a student brought a gun to school. Ride The Bus In Huntsville? A New App Is Launching!. Alabamians are Torn on Legalizing Recreational Marijuana. Democratic Senator Primary Election. Four Muscle Shoals City Schools Go Into Lockdown …. Lauderdale Church Loses Roof...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Lauderdale County Community Works Together to Clean Up Damage and Debris

A community in Lauderdale County is left picking up scores of damage and debris after last night's storms. Lauderdale County Community Works Together to Clean …. New Hope Highway Bridge Closed After ALDOT Inspection. Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month. Decatur Hosts Food Truck Fridays. Wiretapping Bill Proposed in Alabama. Update...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Capitol Rioter from Alabama Sentenced in Federal Court

A Falkville man arrested on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. with a truck full of weapons was sentenced Friday in federal court. Capitol Rioter from Alabama Sentenced in Federal …. A Deeper Look Into Alabama’s Gun Sale Laws. New Hope Highway Bridge Closed After ALDOT Inspection. Child Abuse...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

A Deeper Look Into Alabama's Gun Sale Laws

With crime on the rise in many parts of the country and here in Alabama, gun laws have become a much-debated topic. News 19 Names Jamie Schreiber As Tennessee Valley’s …. Carole Baskin Addresses Alleged Exotic Pet Store …. 9-Year-Old Making a Difference. Orion Amphitheater Hosts Job Fair. Limestone...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy