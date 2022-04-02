Jets skate past Magicians in NAHL action Friday night
The Janesville Jets skated past the Minnesota Magicians on Friday night.
Jan Lasak had a goal and two assists to lead the Jets to a 5-1 win over the Magicians in an NAHL Midwest Division game.
Lasak and Cy LeClerc put Janesville up 2-0 after two periods.
Owen Milward picked up the win in goal, stopping 28 of 29 shots.
The team conclude the two-game series Saturday night.
JANESVILLE 5, MINNESOTA MAGICIANS 1
Janesville;1;1;3--5
Minnesota;0;0;1--1
First Period
J--Jan Lasak (Cy LeClerc, Cal Mell), pp, 10:01.
Second Period
J--LeClerc (Lasak, Grayden Daul) :21.
Third Period
J--William Gustavsson (Lasak, Spencer Kring) 9:42. M--Hunter Longhi (Will Schumacher, Jon Bel) 10:51. J--Spencer Kring (Jonah Aegerter, Will Troutwine) 13:41. J--Mack Keryluk (Cade Destefani, Kring) 15:14.
Saves--Owen Millward (J) 26, Josh Seeley (M) 38.
