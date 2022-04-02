ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 9 Hogs Come Up Short in Series Opener

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD, Miss. – Despite a potent outing by junior righthander Chenise Delce, No. 9 Arkansas (22-7, 4-3 SEC) was unable to scrap together runs as it fell 2-0 to Ole Miss (26-7, 4-3 SEC) in the series opener Friday night at Ole Miss...

WGNO

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas baseball vs Mississippi State: How to watch, stream, listen to Game 2 on Saturday

The nation’s No. 2 team in the country had little trouble with the defending national champions in the series opener. Mississippi State will seek to tie its series with Arkansas on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Connor Noland worked seven innings, striking out six Bulldogs hitters and Jalen Battles knocked two home runs in the Diamond Hogs 8-1 win on Friday. Friday’s win boasts well for the Diamond Hogs as the last time Arkansas and Mississippi State met and one team didn’t sweep the other was in 2015. Ever since that year, the Razorbacks have swept the series in odd-numbered years and the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

#2 Diamond Hogs roll, win 13th consecutive SEC series

Another weekend series belongs to the Razorbacks. No. 2 Arkansas hammered four home runs to overpower Mississippi State, 12-5, and clinch its 13th consecutive SEC series win on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs own the league’s longest active consecutive series win streak (13) as well as the SEC’s longest consecutive home series win streak (10).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Our top observations from No. 2 Arkansas baseball's series win against Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE — It took extra innings to do it, but Mississippi State avoided the sweep against No. 2 Arkansas baseball with a 5-3 win Sunday,. Arkansas (21-5, 7-2 SEC) took the series with an 8-1 win Friday and 12-5 victory Saturday, the Razorbacks' sixth weekend series win of the year. Sunday's game went 12 innings, and Mississippi State (17-12, 4-5) took the lead with a pair of two-out RBI singles from Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner.
BASEBALL
#Ole Miss#Oxford#Rebels#Lavalley#Sec Network
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ole Miss bats go quiet once again in Saturday loss at Kentucky

No. 10 Ole Miss’ normally potent bats were quieted by Kentucky for the second day in a row on Saturday. This time, however, strong pitching wasn’t there to save the day. The Wildcats took down the Rebels 9-2 in the middle game of a three-game set between the teams. Ole Miss has scored two runs in each of the games against Kentucky, as the Rebels won the opener 2-1. Kentucky’s Jacob Plastiak hit a pair of two-run home runs Saturday. The Rebels (18-8, 3-5 SEC) had just three hits in the game.
TUPELO, MS
Kait 8

Arkansas guard & Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton enters the transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Nettleton Lady Raider is exploring her options. Elauna Eaton has entered the transfer portal. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report the news. She appeared in 28 games for Arkansas women’s basketball in the 2021-22 season. Eaton scored in double figures against Little Rock, UAPB, and Tarleton State. Her best outing was a 15 point, 7 rebound performance on November 12th, 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS

