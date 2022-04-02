ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

April is a time to celebrate jazz

By Robin James
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany know that April is Jazz Appreciation Month. But did you know that International Jazz Day is on April 30? It’s the world’s largest celebration of jazz music, declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2011. Its significance is that it highlights jazz and its diplomatic role...

spokesman-recorder.com

Comments / 1

Saint Paul, MN
