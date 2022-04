For Kaylee Pierce, there's not many memories she has that don't include her twin sister Makayla. That's both on and off the basketball court. "We've been playing basketball together our whole lives," Kaylee said. "But before we turned maybe 20, we never spent a day apart from each other. No more than 24 hours. There is that sixth sense on the court, off the court."

MASSILLON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO