Owasso, OK

Former Owasso Rams Star Leads Golden Eagles To Success

By Daniel Hawk
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - Former Owasso star Caleb Denny is enjoying a breakout year...

www.newson6.com

Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
WacoTrib.com

Elish leads Oklahoma State past Baylor, 6-1

No. 6 Oklahoma State didn’t start ace Kelly Maxwell, but Miranda Elish wasn’t a bad option either. Elish threw a six-hitter and collected eight strikeouts as the Cowgirls rolled to a 6-1 win over Baylor in Friday night’s series opener at Getterman Stadium. Elish (8-4) formerly pitched...
WACO, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ORU gets shutout by Omaha in series finale

TULSA, Okla. - The Oral Roberts baseball team dropped their first Summit League series of the season as they fell to Omaha, 8-0, in the rubber game Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Mavericks broke through on the scoreboard, 1-0, in the fourth with an RBI fielder’s choice by Eduardo Rosario. The ensuing batter, Cam Frederick, made it 2-0 with an RBI single down the left-field line. In the seventh, Omaha extended their lead to 3-0 on an infield RBI single with the bases loaded. The next batter, Devin Hurdle, blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Rosario capped off the inning with a two-run homer down the left-field line to make the final tally 8-0. The Golden Eagles threatened to cut into the lead in the eighth as they loaded the bases with no outs but were unable to push across any runs.
OMAHA, NE
Owasso, OK
Sports
KSN.com

Crowd options for KU Championship game Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Got tickets to the big game Monday? No?. No worries. Wichita has options. “So we have created something fun,” said Derek Sorrells, owner of Papa’s General Store in Wichita. “It’s the KU Championship Special.”. Sorrells also is offering up a KU...
WICHITA, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU waste big lead in loss to No. 8 Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma led 7-1 after six innings, but No. 8 Texas scored 11 runs in the final three innings to win the Red River Rivalry series finale Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Sooners (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) scored four runs in the first four innings,...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Browns sign former Packers punter Bojorquez to 2-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns filled a major need, signing free agent punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract on Monday. Bojorquez spent last season with Green Bay. He averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts, including a season-best 82 yarder for the Packers. The 25-year-old also spent three...
NFL

