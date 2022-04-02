ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Average tax refund is higher than you may think – see what it is & why your federal return may take longer than 21 days

By Caitlin Hornik
THE average tax refund is higher than you may think, though the IRS is warning it may take longer than 21 days for your return to be processed.

The latest refund statistics from the tax agency revealed that the average refund so far for 2021 returns is $3,263.

The average refund so far this tax filing season is more than $3,200

As of April 1, the IRS has issued nearly 58million refunds worth an estimated $189billion.

The IRS also noted that refunds are being delivered at a "rapid pace" so far this tax season.

This is also after it was announced that an additional 200 technologists were brought on to help the IRS.

However, if you're missing any part of your tax return, you could face delays in processing.

For example, the IRS has said that any refunds filed electronically will be rejected if they're missing Form 8962.

This form is required for those who must reconcile advance payments of the premium tax credit.

But even if you've filed electronically and your return has been accepted, some are saying you still might not receive your refund within the advertised 21 days.

There are a handful of reasons why you may receive a delayed refund.

For starters, there were a number of changes to critical tax laws in 2021, in addition to ongoing pandemic-related issues.

In addition, if you claimed certain tax credits, including child tax credits or earned income tax credits, the PATH Act may prevent your timely return.

If you filed a paper tax return, you can expect a longer processing time to begin with, not accounting for any delays or issues that you may run into, such as an incorrect address or missing form.

And while the IRS has brought in the additional technologists and claims to be issuing returns quickly, they're still dealing with a backlog of 2020 tax returns.

To avoid delays, it's important to review the eight common mistakes to avoid when preparing your tax return.

The Sun also shares four tax tips if you’re filing for the first time.

Plus, we reveal key tax changes for 2022 and five ways to boost your tax refund.

