ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Twins' Byron Buxton: Continues torrid spring

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Buxton went 3-for-3 with two home runs in Friday's spring training win over Atlanta. He's hitting .407 (11-for-27) with...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Sean Manaea trade: Padres acquire lefty from Athletics in four-player deal, per report

The Padres and Athletics have agreed to a four-player trade that will send veteran left-handed starter Sean Manaea to San Diego, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.. The Padres will also receive minor-league right-hander Aaron Holiday, while Oakland nets right-hander Adrian Martinez and teenage infielder Euribiel Angeles. Manaea, an impending free...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Buxton
WJON

Timberwolves, Twins, and Norsemen Notch Wins Friday

The Minnesota Timberwolves earned a close but important win over the Denver Nuggets, the St. Cloud Norsemen earned a two-game series sweep of the North Iowa Bulls, the Twins topped Atlanta in a Spring Training matchup, and the SCTCC softball team split a doubleheader on Friday. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State softball and St. John's baseball teams will host doubleheaders, and the Minnesota Wild will hit the road to face the Hurricanes.
NBA
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: MN native Paige Bueckers talks ahead of NCAA game

(ABC 6 News) - Four of women's college basketball powerhouses are set to put on some shows Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis for the Women's NCAA Tournament. Paige Bueckers of University of Connecticut is the only native Minnesotan playing, and says she's here to win a title. "I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torrid#Slg
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Headed to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Even with Mike Clevinger (knee) set to begin the season on the injured list, Weathers' slim chances of breaking camp as a member of the Padres' rotation were dashed after the Friars acquired Sean Manaea from the Athletics on Sunday. With MacKenzie Gore turning heads in spring training, Weathers may not be the first prized young arm to get a call-up to the majors if San Diego has an opening at the rotation at some point early on in 2022. The Padres will likely want the 22-year-old lefty to first find some extended success at Triple-A after he faded badly down the stretch for the big club in 2021 to finish with a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10.5 K-BB% across 94.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Chance Sisco: Released by Mariners

Sisco was released by the Mariners on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The catcher signed a minor-league contract with Mariners on March 16, going 2-for-9 from the plate while scoring a run over eight appearances. Sisco will once again be on the move after spending the 2021 season with the Orioles and Mets, slashing an abysmal .149/.241/.189 with three doubles and four RBI over 83 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Wins roster spot

Goudeau has won a roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Goudeau is expected to start the year in the bullpen, but his pitch count is built up to the point where he can fill in as a starter if needed. He recorded a respectable 4.19 ERA in 34.1 innings last year, though that came with a poor 22:17 K:BB.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Slated for surgery Tuesday

Lynn has a slight tear in a tendon by his knee and will undergo surgery Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He's expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks before resuming mound work. Lynn exited Saturday's spring game against the Diamondbacks due to right knee discomfort. After being...
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Scratched from lineup

Ward was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs for undisclosed reasons. More at-bats are available for Ward in the outfield this season, as the Angels designated Justin Upton for assignment Saturday. It's unclear if Ward was scratched due to an injury which will prevent him from claiming those opportunities early in the season or if he's merely dealing with a day-to-day issue.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Stands out Sunday

Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Sunday. The successful afternoon was a much-needed one for Kelenic, who'd entered the day hitting just .185 (5-for-27) this spring. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that what made the performance even more encouraging for Kelenic was that both his hits came off southpaws Daniel Lynch and Amir Garrett, noteworthy considering left-handers held the 22-year-old to a .490 OPS last season. Despite Kelenic's uninspiring numbers during Cactus League play, manager Scott Servais is impressed with where the promising outfielder is in his development. "Jarred has been in a good spot all spring," Servais said. "He doesn't have a ton of hits, but his at-bats have been really good."
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Another stellar afternoon Sunday

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a solo home run and two runs overall in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Sunday. Rodriguez finished just a triple shy of the cycle before being pulled for a pinch runner in the seventh inning, putting together yet another stellar spring outing. The elite prospect's third multi-hit effort of the Cactus League play -- all of which have come in the last five games -- pushed his spring average to .419 (13-for-31), a number seemingly good enough to lock in an Opening Day roster spot. However, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports it's likely there won't be an official announcement until Tuesday on Seattle's final cutdowns, which will leave Rodriguez and fantasy managers in suspense for a bit longer.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy