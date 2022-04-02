Rays' Jason Adam: Having impressive spring

Littell has allowed one run on three hits with one strikeout in three innings across three Cactus League games. Littell was very effective in 2021, working in everything from an opener role to a fill-in at closer occasionally. He posted a 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 63:24 K:BB with a 4-0 record, two saves and five holds in 61.2 innings. Entering 2022, Giants manager Gabe Kapler still hesitates to give strictly defined roles to his relievers. Jake McGee, Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers are expected to be in the closer committee, while Littell's versatility will see him often work in the middle innings. Given his 3.86 FIP from last season, he'll likely face a little regression in 2022.
