Rays' Jason Adam: Having impressive spring

Higashioka went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in a Grapefruit League win over Atlanta on Saturday. The backstop slugged a two-run homer in the third inning and followed with a solo shot in the fifth. With seven long balls in just nine games, Higashioka has gone deep more than any other player this spring. He's also slashing .478/.500/1.391 and has knocked in 11 runs. Higashioka was initially expected to split time behind the plate with Ben Rortvedt (oblique), but with the latter expected to begin the campaign on the injured list and Higashioka swinging the bat so well, he could get an opportunity to lock down a larger share of playing time if he's able to extend the hot hitting into the regular season.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO