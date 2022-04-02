ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rays' Jason Adam: Having impressive spring

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Adam threw a scoreless inning with three strikeouts in Friday's spring training win over Boston. "(He) continues...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Yanks minor league manager Balkovec back after facial injury

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Playfully wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football helmet, New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was back on the field Saturday. Balkovec, hired as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill March 22. The accident caused facial swelling.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees acquire catcher Jose Trevino in three-player trade with Rangers

For the second time in three weeks, the New York Yankees have traded for a backup catcher. The Yankees have acquired backstop Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers for righty Albert Abreu and lefty Robby Ahlstrom, both teams announced. Trevino figures to be New York's Opening Day backup catcher. Last...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Miguel Cabrera had cool way of passing torch to Tigers’ top prospect

The Detroit Tigers officially announced that top prospect Spencer Torkelson will make their Opening Day roster in 2022. They let Torkelson know in a pretty cool way, too. When Torkelson was summoned into manager A.J. Hinch’s office, he found Miguel Cabrera there as well. After Torkelson was told he’d made the team, Cabrera gifted him a first baseman’s mitt in a symbolic gesture.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox spring training 2022: Who's hot, who's not?

As Opening Day draws near, the Boston Red Sox are one of just four clubs in either the Grapefruit or Cactus Leagues with a winning percentage of .600 or better. Boston is 9-6 during its abbreviated spring schedule, just a half game behind the Houston Astros for the best record in Florida.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tanner Scott: Traded to Marlins

Scott and Cole Sulser were traded from the Orioles to the Marlins on Sunday in exchange for Antonio Velez and Kevin Guerrero, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Scott got some work as a setup man for Baltimore in 2021, and he logged 16 holds with a 5.17 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 54 innings across 62 relief appearances. The southpaw should be in the mix for some late-inning work with the Marlins this year, but he'll likely have to improve his 14.7 percent walk rate to become a more reliable option.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#The Tampa Bay Times
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays start 2022 season Friday at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays will be back in action this Friday at Tropicana Field, and there's only one thing on every fans' mind — World Series or bust. It's a whole new ball game for the defending AL East Champions, with division rival teams bolstering up their lineups during the offseason. That's not to say that Tampa Bay didn't make any moves, but the moves didn't bring in the same All-Star caliber talents as teams like Boston and Toronto.
MLB
CBS Sports

Sean Manaea trade: Padres acquire lefty from Athletics in four-player deal, per report

The Padres and Athletics have agreed to a four-player trade that will send veteran left-handed starter Sean Manaea to San Diego, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.. The Padres will also receive minor-league right-hander Aaron Holiday, while Oakland nets right-hander Adrian Martinez and teenage infielder Euribiel Angeles. Manaea, an impending free...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Strong outing in spring finale

Rasmussen gave up one run over 3.1 innings with six strikeouts and no walks in Sunday's spring training win over Pittsburgh. He has added a new pitch, a sweeping slider, this spring. "It's pretty unique, the action on it, so we're hoping that really plays for him," Rays manager Kevin Cash told the Tampa Bay Times.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Lowe hoping to flip script, become ‘Playoff Brandon’

PORT CHARLOTTE — Brandon Lowe didn’t want his woeful showing in the Rays’ lone playoff series to gnaw at him throughout the longer-than-expected offseason. So, the day after the American League East champions were eliminated by the wild-card Red Sox, Lowe asked major league operations coordinator Bobby Kinne for a through breakdown of how he broke down so badly.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of how often he plays the field, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield from left to right.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Continues huge spring

Higashioka went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in a Grapefruit League win over Atlanta on Saturday. The backstop slugged a two-run homer in the third inning and followed with a solo shot in the fifth. With seven long balls in just nine games, Higashioka has gone deep more than any other player this spring. He's also slashing .478/.500/1.391 and has knocked in 11 runs. Higashioka was initially expected to split time behind the plate with Ben Rortvedt (oblique), but with the latter expected to begin the campaign on the injured list and Higashioka swinging the bat so well, he could get an opportunity to lock down a larger share of playing time if he's able to extend the hot hitting into the regular season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Max Schrock: Facing lengthy absence

Reds manager David Bell said Monday that Schrock will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks due to a left calf strain, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The injury suffered in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks is a tough break for Schrock, who looked well on his way to making the Reds' Opening Day roster after submitting a 1.456 OPS through 23 spring at-bats. Schrock is now due to miss at least the first month of the season, and he may not have a role with the big club waiting for him if the likes of Donovan Solano (hamstring) and Jose Barrero (hand) are able to beat him back from the injured list. With Schrock sidelined, Brandon Drury looks in good shape to begin the season as the Reds' top utility man.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Headed to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Even with Mike Clevinger (knee) set to begin the season on the injured list, Weathers' slim chances of breaking camp as a member of the Padres' rotation were dashed after the Friars acquired Sean Manaea from the Athletics on Sunday. With MacKenzie Gore turning heads in spring training, Weathers may not be the first prized young arm to get a call-up to the majors if San Diego has an opening at the rotation at some point early on in 2022. The Padres will likely want the 22-year-old lefty to first find some extended success at Triple-A after he faded badly down the stretch for the big club in 2021 to finish with a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10.5 K-BB% across 94.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Zack Littell: Solid in spring

Littell has allowed one run on three hits with one strikeout in three innings across three Cactus League games. Littell was very effective in 2021, working in everything from an opener role to a fill-in at closer occasionally. He posted a 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 63:24 K:BB with a 4-0 record, two saves and five holds in 61.2 innings. Entering 2022, Giants manager Gabe Kapler still hesitates to give strictly defined roles to his relievers. Jake McGee, Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers are expected to be in the closer committee, while Littell's versatility will see him often work in the middle innings. Given his 3.86 FIP from last season, he'll likely face a little regression in 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB

