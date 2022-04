TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center recently announced, it will be raising starting salaries and boosting benefits for both nurses and therapists. The CEO, Melvin Burks, says this is an important step for the organization. He says this will help prioritize the needs of locals and help them continue to serve more than a dozen communities throughout the area.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO