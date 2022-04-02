ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York mobster Dominic Taddeo escapes federal custody in Florida

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Escaped: Reputed mob hitman Dominic Taddeo has escaped from federal officials after not returning from an approved medical appointment. (Allan Swart/iStock)

A western New York mobster who killed three men during the 1980s and failed in two other attempted hits has escaped from federal custody, authorities said.

Dominic Taddeo, 64, of Rochester, escaped after going to an approved medical appointment on Monday in Florida and did not return, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. Taddeo, who had been imprisoned at a medium-security facility in Coleman, was transferred to a residential halfway house in February that works with incarcerated men and women scheduled for release, the newspaper reported.

Taddeo was scheduled to be released from custody in less than a year, WHAM-TV reported. According to the Bureau of Prisons website, Taddeo’s status has been updated to reflect his escape.

A reputed contract killer, Taddeo fatally shot three men -- Nicholas Mastrodonato, Gerald Pelusio, and Dino Tortatice -- in 1982 and 1983, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 in federal court in Rochester to racketeering charges and was sentenced to 54 years in prison, according to the newspaper.

Taddeo failed in two attempts in 1983 to kill mobster Thomas Marotta, WHAM reported. Taddeo was also part of a plot to kill mob figure Thomas Taylor, according to the television station.

In 2020 Taddeo asked for a compassionate release, citing health issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, but his request was denied, the Democrat & Chronicle reported. According to prosecutors, medical records did not demonstrate that Taddeo was particularly unhealthy, The Associated Press reported.

Coleman, FL
