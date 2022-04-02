ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale Tornado Alerts: How you can sign up for them

 2 days ago
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — In the aftermath of Wednesday morning's tornado, residents of Springdale are cleaning up. There are no tornado sirens in the city of Springdale and some residents have spoken out on social media about receiving an alert on their phones after the tornado passed. Since the...

