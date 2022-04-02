Man drives wrong way on I-40 while under the influence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man seen driving the wrong way down the interstate in Albuquerque, is out of jail. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, State Police Officer Raymundo Lujan spotted a pickup truck driving westbound in the eastbound lane of I-40 near Juan Tabo.
The officer turns around and chases after the truck. Police say Officer Lujan conducted a PIT maneuver, ending the dangerous chase.Albuquerque man arrested for 5th DWI in 20 years
When police interviewed him, he confesses to being under the influence. “Um, I’m under the influence of Oxycodone and I was trying to get something to eat,” said 41-year-old Josh Greenling.
Police say Greenling blew more than double the legal limit. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated DWI, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, and for the chase.
However, Metro Court Judge Rosemary Cosgrove-Aguilar released him, he is expected to be arraigned later this month.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
