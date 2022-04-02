ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Man drives wrong way on I-40 while under the influence

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184ozM_0exBALkU00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man seen driving the wrong way down the interstate in Albuquerque, is out of jail. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, State Police Officer Raymundo Lujan spotted a pickup truck driving westbound in the eastbound lane of I-40 near Juan Tabo.

The officer turns around and chases after the truck. Police say Officer Lujan conducted a PIT maneuver, ending the dangerous chase.

Albuquerque man arrested for 5th DWI in 20 years

When police interviewed him, he confesses to being under the influence. “Um, I’m under the influence of Oxycodone and I was trying to get something to eat,” said 41-year-old Josh Greenling.

Police say Greenling blew more than double the legal limit. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated DWI, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, and for the chase.

However, Metro Court Judge Rosemary Cosgrove-Aguilar released him, he is expected to be arraigned later this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 8

Kyrian Vlandorn
2d ago

Already released.. Why do the cops even try? If it is the law allowing these judges to release then it's time to change the law.. If it's the Judges THEN IT'S TIME TO VOTE THEM OFF THE BENCH. Either was something has to be done.

Reply(1)
6
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of shooting at driver for honking sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and voluntary manslaughter in two separate cases is sentenced to four years behind bars. In February 2019, Johnathan Griego was in the passenger seat of his girlfriend’s car at Unser and Dennis Chavez Blvd. when another driver honked at them and Griego fired […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man leads police on another wrong way I-25 chase

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say 22-year-old Nathaniel Bueno Diaz is the driver who led police on another wrong-way chase Monday. According to the Santa Fe Police Department, they received a call about a man beating and forcing a woman into his car in the TJ Maxx parking lot on Zafarano Drive. Police […]
SANTA FE, NM
The US Sun

Teen Mom Leah Messer’s dad arrested & jailed for ‘crashing into car and driving away’ while under influence of oxycodone

TEEN Mom Leah Messer’s dad was arrested and jailed for “crashing into his car and driving away” while under the influence of oxycodone. The Sun can exclusively reveal Leah’s dad Gary, 57, who has appeared on Teen Mom 2, was arrested on August 12, 2018 for reckless driving with property damage and leaving the scene of a crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
CHEYENNE, WY
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Serial shoplifting suspect believed responsible for $20k in theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#I 40#Under The Influence#5th Dwi#Metro Court#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

APD search for woman accused of shoplifting, pulling gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun on a security guard. Police say on December 26, 2021, an unknown female was confronted by security for shoplifting from the Walmart at 11001 Menaul NE. When security confronted her, the suspect fought with security and then brandished […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Waterloo Journal

Motorcyclist who followed a pregnant woman to her home after a ‘traffic confrontation’ only to shoot her dead will not face any charges

The man who reportedly followed a pregnant woman to her home following a traffic confrontation only to shoot her dead will not face any charges, court records say. The family of the pregnant library assistant who was shot dead by a motorcyclist, after he reportedly followed her home following a traffic skirmish, have expressed disbelief after Florida authorities decided against pursuing criminal charges against the bike rider.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laredo Morning Times

Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
LAREDO, TX
WGAL

Police: Two dead, four injured in New Mexico shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Six people were shot Monday afternoon in the Albuquerque Foothills, including two police officers. Two people died, including the suspected shooter. It happened on Montgomery Blvd., just east of Tramway. When police first arrived on scene around 2:17 p.m. local time, they found a female who had been shot while in a vehicle. While officers were at that location, officers heard several more gunshots nearby in the neighborhood. Officers then went down the street and found a male had been shot in the leg. Both victims are being treated at a local hospital.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating body found near Juan Tabo and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is continuing their investigation into a person’s death on Juan Tabo and the eastbound I-40 overpass. APD along with Albuquerque Fire Rescue were sent out just before 11 a.m. on Sunday. Police say a motorist called to report a body in the area. Crews had to use specialized […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Wife of cheese magnate arrested for DUI after 125mph Maserati crash

The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Prisoner takes over van during jail transport

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A prisoner took over a jail transport van and hit the road. It wasn’t long before police and deputies catch up to find him and put an end to his dangerous run. Story continues below. New Mexico News Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Recreational...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy