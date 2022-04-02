ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash closes NC-109 in both directions near Wallburg

By Dolan Reynolds
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — NC-109 is closed in both directions near Wallburg after a crash on Friday night, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

NC-109 was closed near Wallburg Road around 10:34 p.m. and is expected to reopen around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

No one was injured, according to NC Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story.

