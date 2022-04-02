ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Unemployment rate drops, but local job postings remain open

By Zeke Torres
 2 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In March, employers added over 400,000 thousand jobs in the United States. Despite rising gas prices, the economy is appears to trending back to pre-pandemic levels with an unemployment rate of 3.6%.

Service sectors like retail, restaurants and retail accounted for nearly one third of new employment opportunities created.

While those numbers may seem good, employers in some of the hardest industries are asking, “where are the applicants?”

According to the United States Bureau and Labor Statistics, in January 2022, Terre Haute had an unemployment rate of 2.9%

For restaurants like Saratoga, it’s business as usual on Friday night. But, in the kitchen they’re down an employee.

Management is actively looking for a cook, however they’ve encountered difficulties in the process.

“For the first time ever, I put out an application and got no responses. That’s unheard of. Right now we’re struggling to fill that vacancy,” Manager, Alexis Green, said.

According to economics professor at Indiana State University, Robert Guell, the unemployment rate may be low, but it doesn’t mean the job situation is good.

An issue is a trend in the total number of jobs and the total number of people having or seeking a job over the last two decades in Terre Haute.

“It is easier to find a job now than it has been in a very, very long time,” He added.

Another obstacle is people leaving the workforce due to COVID-19. Guell says younger people returned to work at faster speeds compared to older employees.

“What we need is either a complete and final resolution to the COVID-19 challenge that would cause people my age to near for their lives or enough time to pass that we would’ve retired anyway,” Guell said

Another factor is the ‘Quit Rate’, the number of people who weren’t fired or laid off, they simply left. Guell said in a normal, bad economy that rate is around 2%, in a normal, good economy it would be around 2.5%.

Right now, that number is between 3% and 3.5%.

According to the BLS, 161,000 jobs were added to the leisure, hospitality and retail fields. Yet, those areas may have trouble attracting employees as they battle price points, inflation and rising supply costs.

“Things are just skyrocketing and they kind of continue to do so. We’re just waiting for that balance to be able to offer higher wages and raises,” Green added.

