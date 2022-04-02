ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansas House passes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ transgender athlete ban from female sports

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas House Friday evening signed off on a pair of bills touching on divisive issues addressed by legislatures across the U.S. After facing opposition from educators, including those represented by...

www.kwch.com

Comments / 7

Gene Mudd
2d ago

Get Kelly Out ! Keep this out of school and men out of women’s sports and restrooms - locker rooms.

Reply
14
Related
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

An 11-year-old Texas trans activist pens letter to state legislators: ‘I’m afraid I’ll be taken from my mom’

When Texas legislators considered a pair of bills to criminalise gender-affirming care for transgender children last year, Kai Shappley, then 10 years old, told a roomful of officials that “it makes me sad that some politicians use trans kids like me to get votes from people who hate me just because I exist”.Her powerful testimony to the state’s Senate Committee on State Affairs in 2021 went viral.Last month, Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive warning that gender-affirming care could come with “criminal penalties” after state Attorney General Ken Paxton declared puberty-suppressing drugs and other medically accepted treatments for transgender...
POLITICS
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
People

Sally Field — Who Had to Go to Mexico for an Abortion in 1964 — Calls New State Bans 'Criminal'

Sally Field is calling out the legislators in states like Texas and Florida for instituting "criminal" bans on abortions. Field had an abortion herself at age 17, but because it was 1964 — nine years before the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortions in the U.S. — she had to go to Tijuana, Mexico for the procedure, she wrote in her 2018 memoir In Pieces.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Society
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Society
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Rights#Trans Women#Bills#Racism#The Kansas House#United Teachers#Senate
KOLR10 News

Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in 35 states, including Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Lawmakers around the country have proposed more than 230 anti-LGBTQ bills this year. That’s a record just three months in 2022. The Human Rights Campaign says 35 states have introduced these bills, including Missouri. OzarksFirst has been looking into what lawmakers are discussing in Jefferson City. Missouri has introduced 17 anti-LGBTQ bills this year, eight […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Several states file lawsuit against Biden Administration over watching parents with kids in public schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is participating in a 14-state effort to make President Biden turn over records related to the Biden Administration’s efforts to stop parents speaking out against indoctrination in public schools. “Parents of public school children have a right to be involved in the education process and must not be silenced,” said […]
MISSOURI STATE
WREG

TN lawmakers to consider biological father bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Signing a birth certificate can turn a joyous event into a nightmare with one question- Who is the baby’s “real” father? State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, who represents District 98 in Shelby County, said a bill he plans to present next week in Nashville will help answer that question. The bill is focused on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KSN News

Medical marijuana bill has bipartisan support in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a renewed push to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas. The bill is back on the agenda in Topeka after many felt the bill was, once again, dead this session. After some discussions with law enforcement, some lawmakers feel that after some changes, the medical marijuana bill could go to Governor […]
TOPEKA, KS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy