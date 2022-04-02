ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas's 2022 ballot could including measure to legalize marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The House of Representatives voted to end the federal ban on marijuana on Friday. The proposed bill calls for eliminating criminal penalties related to marijuana and for establishing a process to clear criminal records. It still has to go to the Senate to be...

Molly Stroud
2d ago

It's so important to have access to natural medicine, and the revenue helps both with taxes and infrastructure and tourism. Now I like it here, and don't want it to become anything like California, keep it country.Cannabis is a great medicine though. Even with benefits, there are still those who are scared. My background is in Psychology and Herbal Medicine, and I know the benefits, but there's still that feeling of doing something wrong, even though it's medically prescribed. Cannabis is safer than alcohol and helps focus the mind instead of dull it, it could change the future generations of inventors.

