Tulsa, OK

OILERS DOWN THUNDER 5-3

tulsaoilers.com
 2 days ago

TULSA, OK —The Oilers defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-3 at the BOK Center on Friday night. Jackson Leef kickedoff the scoring five minutes in, tipping a feed from Jimmy Soper, giving the Oilers an early 1-0 lead. The goal gives...

tulsaoilers.com

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ORU gets shutout by Omaha in series finale

TULSA, Okla. - The Oral Roberts baseball team dropped their first Summit League series of the season as they fell to Omaha, 8-0, in the rubber game Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Mavericks broke through on the scoreboard, 1-0, in the fourth with an RBI fielder’s choice by Eduardo Rosario. The ensuing batter, Cam Frederick, made it 2-0 with an RBI single down the left-field line. In the seventh, Omaha extended their lead to 3-0 on an infield RBI single with the bases loaded. The next batter, Devin Hurdle, blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Rosario capped off the inning with a two-run homer down the left-field line to make the final tally 8-0. The Golden Eagles threatened to cut into the lead in the eighth as they loaded the bases with no outs but were unable to push across any runs.
OMAHA, NE
WIBW

KU’s Hanna Hawks to sing National Anthem before Final Four

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Outside of being sensational with a club, KU golfer Hanna Hawks has the voice of an angel. It’s helped bring her from Lawrence - to the Final Four. “From the Kansas Golf Team, Hanna Hawks.” The Super Dome’s Public Address Announcer said. “I...
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

Jayhawk fans celebrate KU’s final four match-up win

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cities of Lawrence and Wichita are celebrating the Jayhawks’ win Saturday night. One more game keeps the school from hanging another national championship banner up at the Allen Fieldhouse. Some fans chose to watch tonight’s game from the Allen Fieldhouse and brought the same energy as they would for any other home game.
WICHITA, KS
#Oilers#Wichita Thunder#Tucking
The Blade

Future formats: Sport-by-sport blueprints for expanding NLL in 2023-24

The dust appears to have settled for the time being in what has been a significant realignment among Toledo area prep sports leagues. Beginning in 2023-24, unless an11th-hour addition is made, the Northern Lakes League will be an 11-team alignment which will split into bigger- and smaller-school divisions for many of its sports.
TOLEDO, OH
KWCH.com

Kansas advances to national championship game behind dominant performances from McCormack, Agbaji

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The NCAA men’s basketball national championship trophy is 40 minutes from returning to Kansas. KU overpowered Villanova in a Final Four matchup on Saturday night in New Orleans. The Jayhawks scored the first 10 points, built a 19-point first half lead and never trailed in their 81-65 win over Villanova. KU moves on to Monday night’s national championship game against the winner of Saturday’s later game between North Carolina and Duke.
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Sports
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Ties In NCAA National Title Game

Before Kansas Coach Bill Self and North Carolina forward Brady Manek were playing in March Madness, they were Oklahomans. Coach Bill Self graduated from Edmond Memorial in 1981, played basketball at Oklahoma State University and then made his way to ORU to begin his head coaching career. Now, it's no...
HARRAH, OK

