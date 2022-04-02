ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Man jumps in creek, strips after being chased near Billy Graham Training Center

By WLOS staff
my40.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police responding to an incident near the Billy Graham Training Center at The...

my40.tv

Comments / 2

Related
FOX Carolina

Man arrested after double shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are investigating after a man was arrested in a double shooting, according to the Asheville Police Department. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at a home on Short Michigan Ave at around 3:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said they found two victims at the scene who were taken to Mission Hospital with serious injuries.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

NC police seize enough suspected fentanyl to kill over 600,000 people

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police in Asheville, North Carolina, arrested a man last week and seized enough fentanyl to kill over 600,000 people, detectives said. The Asheville Police Department announced that officers seized 2.76 pounds of suspected fentanyl from a man on March 31. In a Facebook post, officers said that would be enough fentanyl for 625,000 lethal doses. Officers also seized more than $10,000 in cash, a brick press, vacuum sealer and a blender.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wlos
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
FOX Carolina

Georgia man dies after fall from Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department confirmed that a man fell off the Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville on Saturday night. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the death investigation. According to an incident report released by the Greenville Police Department, the victim is...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy