Collier County reports three cases of Vibrio vulnificus in the last three weeks

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Someone may have told you warm saltwater could heal your wounds, but it won’t. It could actually cause a big infection.

“Bacteria can enter a cut or open wound and it could cause necrotizing fasciitis which is that quote on quote flesh-eating disease,” said Kristine Hollingsworth, P.I.O for Florida Department of Health in Collier County.

Vibrio vulnificus is the bacteria that may be living in the ocean water that could cause a big problem. The good news is, you can avoid it.

Health experts said you shouldn’t get into open water if you just shaved or have an open wound, even if it’s as small as a paper cut. Taking a shower after a beach day can also help prevent an infection.

It’s not just the warm saltwater you have to worry about, this infection could come from eating raw shellfish, too.

Collier County reported three cases of Vibrio vulnificus in the last three weeks. These are the first cases since 2013. The state of Florida reports about 30 a year.