Arson suspected in Balis Drive vacant apartment fire

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Charges were filed against the felony suspect who Dallas Police allege injured three officers while trying to evade a traffic stop before opening fire on them.
On Mar. 13, police announced that Seth Michael Anderson, 34, had been charged in connection with officer-involved shooting with multiple counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unlawfully possessing a firearm, resisting arrest, and two probation violations.
Seth Michael Anderson, 34. (credit: Dallas County Jail)
According to the probation violation charges, Anderson had been previously convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm and manufacturing and delivering a schedule I controlled substance. The Texas Department of Corrections Parole Division also placed a hold on him.
Anderson is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a total bond amount of $1,355,000. The parole violation hold means it unlikely Anderson would be able to be released even if he were to pay bond.
Dallas Police said the three officers who were injured were released yesterday and are recovering at home.
