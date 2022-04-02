Mark D'Amico, accused GoFundMe scam ringleader, gets 27-month federal prison sentence

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Kaufman County man and his girlfriend have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to charges related to a scheme that defrauded homeowners, many of whom were elderly, out of thousands of dollars.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Brit Featherston, Tommy Ray Williams, 44, of Terrell pleaded guilty on August 10, 2021 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Whitney Jane Law, 33, of Point pleaded guilty to a misprision of felony for her role in the scheme. Judge Amos Mazzant sentenced Williams to 180 months in prison on Mar. 23...
