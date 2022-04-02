ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick shooting suspect arrested

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
 2 days ago
A side view of one of the Frederick Police Department’s Ford Police Interceptor cruisers. Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

The Frederick Police Department arrested a man it believes is responsible for a February shooting.

Frederick resident Jajuan Michael Anderson, 21, was charged with possessing a firearm with a prior conviction, illegal possession of a firearm and retaliating against a witness, online court records said.

FPD responded to 1000 Heather Ridge Drive Feb. 22 for a report of a shooting, according to a Friday news release. Police allegedly found evidence of a discharged firearm and an unoccupied vehicle that was struck several times. FPD did not find evidence of people struck by gunfire.

Evidence and an investigation allegedly led to Anderson, who police said was apprehended Wednesday. He is being held without bail, online court records said. No defense attorney was listed online as of 1 p.m. Friday. Anderson has a preliminary hearing set for April 28.

Detectives are trying to identify others involved and determine if this incident is related to other shootings and firearms discharges in the area.

FPD is asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact Detective McPeak at 240-578-5684 or AMcPeak@FrederickMDPolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

The city of Frederick is a participating jurisdiction with Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland. Submitting a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers is anonymous, and if the information leads to an arrest or criminal charges, the tipster receives a cash reward. See metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/ for more information.

