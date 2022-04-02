Golf Roundup

They’re playing for the Valero Texas Open title on Sunday at TPC San Antonio, but there is more on the line than a PGA Tour win and a prize money payout of $1.548 million. Can we interest anybody in a last-minute trip to Augusta?. Of the top 20 players...
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A quick out in San Antonio means no Augusta trip for Jason Day. For the first time since 2010, the former World No. 1 will not tee it up at the Masters, as his bid for a last-minute invite to the year’s first major ended with a missed cut at the Valero Texas Open.
Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were two big names to miss the cut at the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour. A week before the first major of the year DeChambeau and McIlroy had to bow out after missing the 1-under cut line at TPC San Antonio. McIlroy, 32,...
SAN ANTONIO -- Brandt Snedeker and Beau Hossler each shot 5-under 67 to join J.J. Spaun and Dylan Frittelli atop the leaderboard after the third round of the Valero Texas Open on Saturday. Both Spaun, who shot 69, and Frittelli (70) bogeyed the last hole to finish with a share...
Like always, there's no shortage of story lines as the 2022 Masters approaches. The first major of the year begins Thursday, April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club, and Jon Rahm is no longer the world's No. 1 player. Scottie Scheffler ended the Spaniard's eight-month run with an amazing six-week tear that culminated with a win at the WGC Match Play. Rory McIlroy is seeking the final piece to his career grand slam, Hideki Matsuyama will try to defend his Masters title, and Tiger Woods could return. Who can you trust in your 2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings and which 2022 Masters sleepers exist?
Earlier this afternoon, a report emerged suggesting Tiger Woods will arrive at Augusta National on Sunday. “Tiger Woods is expected to arrive at Augusta National tomorrow afternoon, potentially unannounced,” the report read. If that wasn’t enough to tease golf fans, this latest report might be. Earlier this afternoon,...
April 4 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods traveled to Augusta, Ga., and will be a "game-time decision" to participate in the 2022 Masters Tournament, the 15-time major champion tweeted. Woods, who also practiced last week at Augusta National Golf Club, posted the status update Sunday on the social media platform. The 2022 Masters runs from Thursday through Sunday.
In the United States, Guido Migliozzi with a total of 150 (78 72, +6) hits, was eliminated from the Valero Texas Open, the PGA Tour tournament that precedes The Masters. The Vicenza - who will represent Italy, together with Francesco Molinari, in the first Major of 2022 from 7 to 10 April in Augusta (Georgia, USA) - paid dearly for a first round that was below expectations.
Page 1 of 21 — The 2022 Masters is back as the first men's major of the year, and that means traditional tournament colors are dominating at Augusta National. There's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris will be wearing as they chase the green jacket.
Good luck stopping the Tiger Woods Masters hype train. While Woods has yet to announce his decision on the 2022 Masters, the golf world is very much anticipating him playing. Woods, who is more than a year removed from his serious car accident in Southern California, arrived at Augusta National on Sunday. He’s preparing to play, though he’s yet to make an official decision.
SAN ANTONIO — The winds were fierce on TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course on Friday, keeping scores and tension high. A number of the headliners from the Valero Texas Open were fighting to make the cut from the beginning, including Rory McIlroy, who said came to the Valero Texas Open for the first time in 2013 — when he finished second to Martin Laird — in an attempt to change up his preparation for Augusta National.
Joe LaCava likes what he’s seen from Tiger Woods as he makes his final preparations for The Masters. Woods is seen as a game-time decision as he continues to practice at Augusta National ahead of the tournament on Thursday. LaCava confirmed to the media that Woods is expected to...
After two days in San Antonio, it’s time for moving day at the Valero Texas Open. Defending champion Jordan Spieth hasn’t clicked on all cylinders yet, especially on the greens. The Texan currently sits a 2 under. Rory McIlroy, who was making just his second start at the...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It was a busy week in Augusta as golf returned to the forefront. The week kicked off with the return of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament. 72 golfers played two rounds at Champions Retreat, before playing a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club.
The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
The Masters Tournament is the most famous and most watched golf tournament in the world, and it is the first men's major of the year played in a traditional April timeslot. The Masters Tournament was born in 1934 as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, who started Augusta National Golf Club, the tournament was meant to bring notoriety to the club and bring together the best players from around the world into an annual event.
