ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Golf Roundup

By Todd Hamilton
whopam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrinceton’s Emma Talley had her second straight 75 Friday at the LPGA’s Chevron Classic in Rancho...

whopam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler fail to qualify for Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A quick out in San Antonio means no Augusta trip for Jason Day. For the first time since 2010, the former World No. 1 will not tee it up at the Masters, as his bid for a last-minute invite to the year’s first major ended with a missed cut at the Valero Texas Open.
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau exit Texas Open early before Masters

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were two big names to miss the cut at the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour. A week before the first major of the year DeChambeau and McIlroy had to bow out after missing the 1-under cut line at TPC San Antonio. McIlroy, 32,...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rancho Mirage, CA
Sports
Princeton, KY
Sports
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
City
Princeton, KY
City
Princeton, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
CBS Sports

2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Justin Thomas and fade Jon Rahm at Augusta National

Like always, there's no shortage of story lines as the 2022 Masters approaches. The first major of the year begins Thursday, April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club, and Jon Rahm is no longer the world's No. 1 player. Scottie Scheffler ended the Spaniard's eight-month run with an amazing six-week tear that culminated with a win at the WGC Match Play. Rory McIlroy is seeking the final piece to his career grand slam, Hideki Matsuyama will try to defend his Masters title, and Tiger Woods could return. Who can you trust in your 2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings and which 2022 Masters sleepers exist?
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods On Masters Scoreboard? Golf World Reacts

Earlier this afternoon, a report emerged suggesting Tiger Woods will arrive at Augusta National on Sunday. “Tiger Woods is expected to arrive at Augusta National tomorrow afternoon, potentially unannounced,” the report read. If that wasn’t enough to tease golf fans, this latest report might be. Earlier this afternoon,...
AUGUSTA, GA
UPI News

Tiger Woods, a 'game-time decision' for 2022 Masters, travels to Augusta

April 4 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods traveled to Augusta, Ga., and will be a "game-time decision" to participate in the 2022 Masters Tournament, the 15-time major champion tweeted. Woods, who also practiced last week at Augusta National Golf Club, posted the status update Sunday on the social media platform. The 2022 Masters runs from Thursday through Sunday.
AUGUSTA, GA
Tennis World Usa

Valero Texas Open, Rory McIlroy eliminated

In the United States, Guido Migliozzi with a total of 150 (78 72, +6) hits, was eliminated from the Valero Texas Open, the PGA Tour tournament that precedes The Masters. The Vicenza - who will represent Italy, together with Francesco Molinari, in the first Major of 2022 from 7 to 10 April in Augusta (Georgia, USA) - paid dearly for a first round that was below expectations.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valero Texas Open#Lpga#The Pga Tour
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Masters: What Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson are wearing

Page 1 of 21 — The 2022 Masters is back as the first men's major of the year, and that means traditional tournament colors are dominating at Augusta National. There's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris will be wearing as they chase the green jacket.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: PGA Tour Reporter’s Comment On Tiger Woods Going Viral

Good luck stopping the Tiger Woods Masters hype train. While Woods has yet to announce his decision on the 2022 Masters, the golf world is very much anticipating him playing. Woods, who is more than a year removed from his serious car accident in Southern California, arrived at Augusta National on Sunday. He’s preparing to play, though he’s yet to make an official decision.
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Masters Tournament PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Valero Texas Open: Rory McIlroy leads our list of 7 big-name players who missed the cut

SAN ANTONIO — The winds were fierce on TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course on Friday, keeping scores and tension high. A number of the headliners from the Valero Texas Open were fighting to make the cut from the beginning, including Rory McIlroy, who said came to the Valero Texas Open for the first time in 2013 — when he finished second to Martin Laird — in an attempt to change up his preparation for Augusta National.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tiger Woods’ Caddie Is Encouraged: Golf World Reacts

Joe LaCava likes what he’s seen from Tiger Woods as he makes his final preparations for The Masters. Woods is seen as a game-time decision as he continues to practice at Augusta National ahead of the tournament on Thursday. LaCava confirmed to the media that Woods is expected to...
GOLF
WJBF.com

Golf returns to Augusta’s forefront

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It was a busy week in Augusta as golf returned to the forefront. The week kicked off with the return of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament. 72 golfers played two rounds at Champions Retreat, before playing a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club.
AUGUSTA, GA
People

What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
AUGUSTA, GA
thegolfnewsnet.com

Masters Tournament history, results and past winners

The Masters Tournament is the most famous and most watched golf tournament in the world, and it is the first men's major of the year played in a traditional April timeslot. The Masters Tournament was born in 1934 as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, who started Augusta National Golf Club, the tournament was meant to bring notoriety to the club and bring together the best players from around the world into an annual event.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy