Golf Roundup

Like always, there's no shortage of story lines as the 2022 Masters approaches. The first major of the year begins Thursday, April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club, and Jon Rahm is no longer the world's No. 1 player. Scottie Scheffler ended the Spaniard's eight-month run with an amazing six-week tear that culminated with a win at the WGC Match Play. Rory McIlroy is seeking the final piece to his career grand slam, Hideki Matsuyama will try to defend his Masters title, and Tiger Woods could return. Who can you trust in your 2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings and which 2022 Masters sleepers exist?

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO